Delivery of Israeli drones to Switzerland again delayed

The delivery of Israeli drones to the Swiss Air Force has been delayed again. Scheduled for the end of 2024, they should arrive at the end of 2026, it was announced on Wednesday. The delay has been caused by the current situation in the Middle East and technical problems.

As compensation, the Israeli manufacturer, Elbit Systems, must provide Switzerland with an additional support package and extend the warranty period for the drones by two years. Elbit has also provided performance guarantees, covered by significant penalties in the event of non-compliance, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Since October, the situation in the Middle East has deteriorated and Elbit is working in difficult conditions. In addition, Swiss specialists are unable to travel to Israel, notes armasuisse.

Three of the six ADS15 reconnaissance drones have already been delivered, albeit late. The sale has cost CHF300 million so far.

The purchase of the Israeli military drones has generated controversy in Switzerland ever since they were first announced and later approved by parliament in 2015.

