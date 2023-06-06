We want to hear your democracy stories

SWI swissinfo.ch's global democracy correspondent Bruno Kaufmann. swissinfo.ch

As Swiss citizens living abroad, do you have something important to say on democracy where you live? Let us know and our global democracy correspondent Bruno Kaufmann could even come and visit to report on your story.

This content was published on June 6, 2023

Bruno Kaufmann Bruno is SWI swissinfo.ch’s global democracy correspondent as well as being a long-term foreign correspondent for the Swiss Broadcasting Company, based in Sweden. He is also the Director of International Relations at the Swiss Democracy Foundation, Co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy and Co-initiator of the International League of Democracy Cities.

As a Swiss citizen abroad you may participate in or be witness to democratic developments and practices. These might be a local initiative, an innovative proposal for direct democracy in your city, a new political party fighting authoritarianism or an interesting initiative you are involved in or you know about.

Invite me and tell me your story

I’m looking forward to hearing your story. It doesn’t matter where you are based: tell me your story – I could even come and visit you to find out more.

At SWI swissinfo.ch I have been covering small and big global democracy stories for over ten years.

I’m happy to visit you, your association or organisation and report on it. Click on the box below to send us your input and ideas.

Send us your input Do you have something to say on democracy where you are based? Contact me with your input! Here you can send me your input in private.

So let’s get in touch as soon as possible and talk about your democratic experiences.

I want to share the knowledge you have acquired as an active Swiss citizen abroad with our community at SWI swissinfo.ch.

For this I need to know more about your ideas and practices on the ground. This is your moment to share your thoughts and stories with a global audience.

I look forward to reading your stories.

Bruno Kaufmann

SWI global democracy correspondent

Edited by Virginie Mangin.

