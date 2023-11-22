E-voting test authorised in fourth Swiss canton

Graubünden is using the same Swiss Post e-voting system that is already in use in Basel City, St Gallen and Thurgau © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The Swiss government has granted canton Graubünden a basic licence for trials with electronic voting in federal votes. The authorisation is valid for a limited period until the vote on March 8, 2026.

Keystone-SDA

At the same time, the Federal Chancellery has approved e-voting trials for the vote on March 3, 2024, it said on Wednesday.

In the first phase, voters in six pilot municipalities in Graubünden can register to vote electronically. For the first vote on March 3, 2024, the canton is requesting the approval of 12,000 voters.

Together with the voters who can vote electronically in cantons Basel City, St Gallen and Thurgau, around 77,000 voters are expected to be admitted to e-voting for the vote on March 3. This corresponds to around 1.4% of all Swiss voters.

Graubünden is using the same Swiss Post e-voting system that is already in use in Basel City, St Gallen and Thurgau, according to the press release. The cantons and the Federal Chancellery have given a positive assessment of the use of this system to date, for example in the federal elections on October 22.

