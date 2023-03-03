E-voting trials to resume for upcoming votes

Swiss Post has improved the e-voting system for the upcoming trials. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The Swiss government has granted three cantons licences to resume trials with online voting in federal votes, notably for the Swiss Abroad, it said on Friday.

This content was published on March 3, 2023 - 14:29

Keystone-SDA/jc

Basel City, St Gallen and Thurgau will be able to conduct online voting for a limited part of the electorate. The authorisation includes the popular vote scheduled for June 18 this year. It runs up to and including the popular vote on May 18, 2025, according to a government press releaseExternal link.

Online voting is to be available to Swiss voters abroad who are registered in any of the three cantons that have applied for a licence. Basel City also allows Swiss citizens with a disability to vote online. In St Gallen, a limited number of Swiss voters from communes offering e-voting can also register to vote online.

For the first vote in June 2023, the cantons asked that a total of around 65,000 voters be allowed to take part in the trials, or around 1.2% of all Swiss voters.

Previous e-voting trials were halted because of security concerns. The government says its latest decision will allow the cantons with licences to use Swiss Post’s new online system for the first time. It says the system “has been examined in a number of steps by independent experts and by the public in a bug bounty programme and a public intrusion test” and that “the system and its operation have been improved to such an extent that it is possible to use it within the limited scope of the approved trials”.

+ Read about tests on the new E-vote system

For federal parliamentary elections in October this year the government reminds cantons that they need a basic licence from the federal government to conduct e-voting. The cantons can decide whether or not to apply for such a licence.

Articles in this story Voices of democracy in Mexico and Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative