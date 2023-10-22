Elections 2023: projections and results

Navigation

Switzerland has voted: ahead of final results expected later on Sunday, here are the initial projections of which parties are on course to win and lose in the two houses of parliament.

This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 16:00

House of Representatives – projected results (margin of error ±2%):

External Content

Senate – partial results:

External Content

