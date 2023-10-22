Swiss elections 2023: parliament expected to shift slightly right
Sunday is federal election day in Switzerland. Pre-vote surveys suggest that parliament will become slightly more right-leaning and markedly less green. Stay tuned for all the developments throughout the day.
- Deutsch Die Schweiz wählt – leichter Rechtsruck erwartet
- 中文 瑞士大选结果：新议会向右倾斜
- عربي سويسرا تجدّد برلمانَها وسط توقعات بزيادة نفوذ الأحزاب اليمينية
- Français La Suisse renouvelle son Parlement, qui s'annonce plus à droite (original)
- Pусский Новый парламент Швейцарии может стать более правым
- 日本語 スイス総選挙2023 右寄りに動く議会
- Italiano Il nuovo Parlamento svizzero sarà più di destra e meno verde
Latest updates:
- Citizens are electing a new parliament for the 2023-2027 legislative period.
- First results projections are due at 4pm Swiss time.
- A record 5,909 candidates stood for election in the House of Representatives this year (41% of them were women).
How the elections work and why they’re important:
- The Swiss parliament for dummies
- How parliamentary elections work (video)
- In a direct democracy, what’s the point of parliament?
- What our journalists reckon is at stake in the 2023 elections
- Swiss election campaigns: not as boring as you might think
- An overview of what Swiss political parties stand for
After the unprecedented “Green wave” in 2019 elections, is Swiss politics set to get back to business as usual on Sunday?
The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s final election barometer, published 10 days ago, predicted losses for the Green Party and the Liberal Green Party – the two big winners four years ago. The left-wing Social Democrats are likely to benefit somewhat from this by picking up some of the environmental vote and reducing the total losses for the left.
Overall the conservative right, in the form of the Swiss People’s Party, looks set to be the big winner – in part thanks to the re-emergence of immigration as a key voter concern. Parliament as a whole is likely to move slightly to the right, although the extent of this shift will also be tempered by the predicted losses of the centre-right Radical Liberals.
The race for third between the Centre Party and the Radical-Liberal Party is also a big talking point. If the former manages to overtake the latter, a seat in the country’s consensus-based government could be in question: currently, according to the “magic formula” of seat allocation, the Radical-Liberals have two ministers, the Centre Party has one.
Meanwhile, after the 45.1% voter participation rate in 2019, it’s unclear how eager citizens will be to cast their ballot in 2023; while some media have speculated that it could drop again, a recent survey by the Keystone-SDA news agency on voting trends in major Swiss cities was unable to reach a clear conclusion.
The breaking of the “Green wave”? The context and stakes of this year’s elections:
Predicting the present? The last big election poll published 10 days ago:
