Environment to become a new focus of Swiss foreign policy

Cooperation with European and other close partners, promotion of democracy and the fight against climate change are among Swiss foreign policy priorities for the coming years.

September 29, 2023

Keystone-SDA

These are the priority areas proposed by the government for 2024-27, it said in a press releaseExternal link. On Friday, it adopted the 52-page draft of the Foreign Policy Strategy 2024-2027. In it, the government defines the priorities and goals of foreign policy for the coming legislative period.

Compared to the current strategy, various adjustments are planned, in particular due to the new situation with the Russian war in Ukraine. “In a world marked by growing political and economic fragmentation, taking steps to ensure a stable and more prosperous Europe is even more important today,” says the government.

Switzerland should therefore focus on "constructive relations with all regions of the world". The G20 states have an important role to play. “Settling outstanding issues in Switzerland's relationship with the EU is imperative,” it says. In addition, the government wants to strengthen contributions to European security and attach strategic importance to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Swiss foreign policy should set new priorities in the areas of climate change, biodiversity, pollution and sustainable energy supply, according to the proposals.

The draft will be submitted to the cantons and parliamentary foreign affairs committees for consultation, before the final version is adopted early next year.

