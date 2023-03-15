EU commissioner says status quo is 'not an option' for future ties with Switzerland

It is the first official visit by Šefčovič to the country since he's been put in charge of relations with Switzerland. Keystone / Julien Warnand

A top European Union official, Maroš Šefčovič, says he's optimistic about future relations with Switzerland.

Šefčovič said it is urgent that "Switzerland and the European Union unlock the full potential of their cooperation".

He was speaking at a conference at the University of Fribourg on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting with the Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis.

"The EU's doors have always been open to Switzerland," said the vice-president of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations.

However, he made clear the rules of the game.

'In tune with times'

Šefčovič said "the status quo is not an option" and that "relations between Switzerland and the European Union must be in tune with the times".

He said it is urgent to find a balance between the interests of Brussels and Switzerland. He added that the meeting with Cassis would allow for a review of the current round of exploratory discussions between the two sides.

Šefčovič said the EU objective is to "conclude the negotiations in the summer of 2024".

