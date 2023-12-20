European Commission gives greenlight to fresh Swiss-EU negotiations

© Keystone / Peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

The European Commission has adopted a draft mandate signalling its readiness to open negotiations with Switzerland on future cooperation and a series of agreements. This now passes to the European Council. Switzerland, for its part, has already unveiled its draft mandate for negotiations with the European Union.

This content was published on December 20, 2023 - 14:17

Keystone-SDA

The document, which is not public, will be sent to European Union member states which still have to approve it.

+ Switzerland sets out priorities for fresh EU negotiations

The mandate proposal follows 18 months of exploratory talks between officials from Brussels and Bern, the European Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

+ EU ambassador to Switzerland confident about future agreement

The proposed negotiating mandate contains institutional elements that would “enable Swiss participation in the internal market", a “way forward” for the free movement of people and posting of workers, regular payments to the EU’s Cohesion Fund aimed at reducing economic and social disparities in Europe, and Swiss participation in EU programmes such as Horizon Europe.

+ Switzerland’s government tries to head off criticism of EU talks

The text also “provides a way forward for transitional arrangements that would enable Swiss entities to apply for grants under some Union research programmes before the negotiations are concluded”.

“We end 2023 with encouraging momentum for our bilateral relationship. I look forward to the next steps in 2024,” tweeted European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday.

The negotiations between the EU and Switzerland will start once both sides have their negotiating mandates approved according to their respective procedures. The Swiss government has unveiled its draft mandate for renewed negotiations with the EU, which will be finalised after consultation with parliament and the cantons.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative