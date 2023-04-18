Ex-Finance Minister ‘did not trust cabinet colleagues’ over Credit Suisse

Maurer broke his silence on Credit Suisse at the Sechseläuten festival in Zurich. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer says he did everything he could to monitor the struggling Credit Suisse bank and prepare for its potential demise.

Maurer, who headed the ministry from 2016 until his retirement at the end of 2022, told CH Media that he drew up emergency plans with regulators and the central bank in October.

But while he informed cabinet, he did not share detailed written plans because he feared a repeat of leaks that plagued him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 19, Maurer’s successor, Karin Sutter-Keller, was instrumental in forcing through the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS by invoking emergency government powers.

Maurer has been accused of falling asleep at the wheel as Switzerland’s second largest bank lurched from one crisis to another.

“I am of the opinion that Credit Suisse will turn the corner. It is very important for Switzerland that we have two big banks for the Swiss financial centre and the Swiss business centre,” he told the media in December. “You just have to leave them alone for a year or two now.”

But Maurer now rejects accusations of blame for the Credit Suisse debacle from some political parties.

“All these people now throwing around criticism have no idea how financial policy and the banking business works,” he told TeleZüri on the fringes of the traditional Zurich Sechseläuten spring festival on Monday.

The former Finance Minister said he welcomes a parliamentary commission inquiry that will bring the truth to light.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General has also opened a probe into the legality of the emergency bank takeover.





