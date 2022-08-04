Ex-prosecutor general proposed as Ukraine’s ambassador to Switzerland

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The recently dismissed Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova has been proposed as her country’s new ambassador to Bern.

This content was published on August 4, 2022 - 12:30

Keystone-SDA/ac

“Yes, I signed the application for Ms. Venediktova’s appointment as our Ambassador to Switzerland,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the state news agency UkrinformExternal link on Wednesday.

Kuleba added that Venediktova has the competencies for the role and that her work with international partners in recent months showed that she can prove herself on the international track.

High profile dismissal

At the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian parliament had dismissed Venediktova from her post as prosecutor general in mid-July. The head of the internal intelligence service, Ivan Bakanov, was also relieved of his duties.

Zelensky accused both of them of insufficient action against Russian spies and collaborators. Ukrainian authorities are investigating more than 650 cases of potential treason by local officials, he said.

External Content I am leaving my position, but I will keep working for . I thank all my colleagues for their dedication and thirsty work. Grateful to the international partners for unprecedented support of on the justice front, particularly in the #RussianWarCrimes investigations 2/2 — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) July 19, 2022

It is not yet clear when Venediktova is to take up her post in Bern. Her appointment still needs to be formally approved by Zelensky.

It is also unclear what will happen to the current Ukrainian ambassador extraordinary to Switzerland Artem Rybchenko. The Ukrainian embassy has not commented on the matter.

Articles in this story The changing face of International Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative