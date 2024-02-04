Ex-Swiss government minister rejects Covid-19 'hysteria'

Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer continues to defend his record during the pandemic. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has defended his record in government during the coronavirus pandemic and denies he was ever against vaccines.

This content was published on February 4, 2024 - 12:11

Keystone-SDA

But in interviews with the Le Matin Dimanche and the SonntagsZeitung newspapers, Maurer repeated earlier controversial comments. “Of course there was hysteria around Covid,” he said in the Sunday interviews.

This hysteria was even “on a global scale”, Maurer added. “We said that Covid was fatal, and based on this assumption, we stretched a health net like we had never seen before. Anyone who dared to ask a critical question was dismissed or treated as a conspirator.”

Maurer also expressed surprise at the negative reaction to comments he made in the media two weeks ago. He dismissed the outcry as an “anti-Maurer reflex” from the media.

But the former government minister did take the opportunity to qualify his earlier interview statement that anti-Covid vaccines are “a lot of hot air”.

“Of course, people immediately said that I was anti-vax, which is not true,” he stated on Sunday.

The usefulness of vaccines is undisputed, but Switzerland went too far by telling everyone to get vaccinated, Maurer said. “I am convinced that in the coming years we will increasingly deal with the damage caused by the vaccine,” he added.

Maurer also answered critics who say he let down small businesses by not allowing more financial aid during the pandemic. “The state cannot be responsible for everything. Nor can it protect everyone from death,” he said.

“The state must help protect society, but it can only distribute the money it first takes from people.”

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative