Extra pension payment proposal hits roadblock in Swiss parliament

The Swiss parliament looks set to throw out a proposal for a slight additional increase in old age pension payments to offset inflation.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday decided against a debate about a plan to boost payments to beneficiaries by between CHF7 to CHF14 ($7 to $15)) a month.

The decision is a U-turn as the house had come out in favour of an increase last September.

Observers say the other parliamentary chamber, the Senate, is likely to follow the house during the current spring session.

Opponents, notably among parties to the right, argued the compensation scheme was unfair to families and would cost CHF418 million.

They said the government had already increased pensions by 2.5% at the beginning of the year as part of a regular adjustment to compensate for inflation and salary levels.

However, supporters on the political left argued the regular compensation fell short of higher prices. They said rising energy costs, rents and health insurance premiums are putting an undue financial burden on consumers.

Interior Minister Alain Berset, whose portfolio includes social security, said the government was opposed to an additional pension increase.

Annual inflation in Switzerland stood at 2.8% at the end of 2022.

