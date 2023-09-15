Fewer deaths and serious injuries on Swiss roads

One hundred people lost their lives and 1,818 were seriously injured on Swiss roads in the first half of 2023 © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The figures for deaths and serious injuries on Swiss roads saw a decline in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. One hundred people lost their lives and 1,818 were seriously injured.

In 2022 there had been a sharp increase in the figures, but they fell in the first six months of this year: 19 fewer deaths and 108 fewer serious injuries, the Federal Roads Office said on Friday.

+ Brain overload and faulty judgment cause most road accidents

The statistics include car accidents (28 deaths, 338 seriously injured), motorbike accidents (22 and 489), as well as accidents involving cyclists (nine and 348) and people riding e-bikes (ten and 252). Pedestrians also feature in the figures provided by the Federal Roads Office (17 and 198), as do accidents involving other means of transport, such as inline skates and skateboards (two and 31).

For the first time, the category of electric scooters is represented, the statement continues: one person lost their life and 51 suffered serious injuries in road accidents.

