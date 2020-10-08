FIFA excluded from criminal proceedings against Lauber

Zurich-based FIFA has been judged to be not directly affected by the proceedings Keystone

Switzerland’s special federal prosecutor investigating former federal prosecutor Michael Lauber has excluded FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, from the proceedings.

Stefan Keller said on Thursday that FIFA was not directly affected. In his view, FIFA does not qualify for the procedural rights necessary to protect its interests. The association’s fundamental freedoms have not been violated, no obligation of confidentiality has been imposed and no coercive measures have been ordered.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, only those directly affected are entitled to the procedural rights necessary to protect their interests.

Indications of criminal conduct

Keller has opened criminal proceedings against Lauber, who left his job at the end of August, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold.

In his investigation, Keller concluded that there were indications of criminal conduct in relation to undisclosed meetings between the three in 2016 and 2017. This raises allegations of abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts.

In August two parliamentary committees agreed to lift Lauber’s immunity – a Swiss first. They said Lauber was suspected of “abuse of office, violating confidentiality and favouritism by holding several non-recorded meetings with [Infantino and Arnold] and other people”.