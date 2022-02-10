Former politician faces fresh trial over alleged criminal perks

Allegations of taking criminal inducements continue to haunt former high-flying politician Pierre Maudet, despite his acquittal earlier this year. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Geneva prosecutors have appealed the acquittal of a former politician who had been accused of accepting financial inducements from the United Arab Emirates royal family.

This content was published on February 10, 2022 - 14:35

swissinfo.ch/mga

Last month, Pierre Maudet had his original criminal conviction and sentence overturned on appealExternal link.

The ongoing case revolves around a trip made by Maudet and his family to Abu Dhabi in 2015, when he held a high-ranking political position in canton Geneva. The CHF50,000 ($55,000) cost of the trip, including a visit to a Formula 1 race, was said to have been covered by UAE royals.

Prosecutors insist that this represents taking unfair financial advantage of his political post and have now asked a higher appeals court to sentence Maudet to a 14-month jail term should he be convicted.

Maudet was once a high-flying Geneva politician who had been tipped to potentially become a federal government minister.

But the scandal saw him stripped of his cantonal offices and ejected by the centre-right Radical party. Maudet’s attempt to return to politics on an independent ticket ended in failure to be elected.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative