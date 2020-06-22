France to honour Switzerland at national day festivities

Swiss Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset (left) during his 2018 visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. At the time, Berset was serving in the rotating Swiss presidency role. © KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

To express its gratitude for treating French Covid-19 patients during the height of the coronavirus crisis, France is including Switzerland in its national celebration.

Keystone-SDA/sm

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset to attend the French National Day ceremony in Paris on July 14.

With this gesture, Macron wants to thank Switzerland for admitting 49 French Covid-19 patients in its local hospitals. France has also invited the health ministers of Austria, Germany and Luxembourg.

This year, the French national holiday ceremony will take place on the Place de la Concorde rather than the Champs-Élysées. The military parade will be limited to a flying squadron. There will also be a tribute to nursing staff. Some 2,000 participants and 2,500 guests are expected.