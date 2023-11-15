French President Macron speaks up for Swiss neutrality

French President Emanuel Macron inspected a Swiss guard of honour as he arrived in Switzerland. ' Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

French President Emanuel Macron said he respects the tradition of Swiss neutrality, which is behind a refusal to allow war material re-exports to Ukraine.

At the same time, he expressed his hope that Switzerland would step up its defence cooperation with NATO.

+ First French presidential visit to Switzerland since 2015

The question of Europe's defence is becoming increasingly important in view of the various escalating conflicts, Macron said on Wednesday during his state visit to Switzerland at a joint media conference with Swiss President Alain Berset in Bern.

NATO is indispensable in this respect. At the same time, Europe must take on more responsibility. Support for Ukraine is and remains a necessity.

Both Berset and Macron clearly rejected the rise in anti-Semitism since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. Macron referred to the march against anti-Semitism in Paris on Sunday.

His task is the unity of the nation. He would not tolerate Jewish or Muslim citizens having to be afraid. These are the values of the Republic. France's priority in the Gaza conflict is to free the hostages, who include French citizens and dual nationals.

Berset stated that Switzerland has taken a clear stance against anti-Semitism and stands up for international humanitarian law.

Macron described the political discussions with the Federal Council as lively and varied. History and language unite France and Switzerland. In addition, he said, they also create a link to the often least recognised countries in the world.

He emphasised the role of the French community abroad in Switzerland and paid tribute to cross-border commuters. Switzerland's negotiations with the EU Commission are of great importance to both sides. With regard to climate change, Macron praised joint research efforts.

