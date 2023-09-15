French-speaking cantons sign gender equality charter
Switzerland’s French-speaking cantons on Friday signed in Lausanne a charter aimed at strengthening inter-cantonal cooperation on gender equality.
The initiative is part of canton Vaud's 2023 presidency of the Conférence romande des bureaux de l'égalité. "Vaud, Geneva, Valais, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Jura and Bern welcomed the signing of a charter for equality between women and men in French-speaking Switzerland as a milestone,” they said in a press release.
The charter commits them to "creating a space for strategic dialogue aimed at strengthening work to promote equality, in particular by stimulating inter-cantonal cooperation and the exchange of good practice".
Among the fields of action envisaged are equal pay and domestic violence.
"The fundamental right to equality between women and men enshrined in the Constitution and in the various international treaties signed by Switzerland has yet to be fully realised in practice,” said Vaud Minister Isabelle Moret, as cited in the press release. “That's why, with this charter, we want to breathe new political life into this issue."
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.