Fresh Swiss sanctions target Russian destabilisation of Moldova

Switzerland has frozen the assets of five people identified as being part of a plot to destablise the Moldovan regime and banned them from travelling through the Alpine state.

The fresh sanctions are aimed at unnamed “businessmen and politicians who have been involved in acts that undermine Moldova's sovereignty and independence”.

The Swiss government said it was concerned by increasing disturbances formented in Moldova by groups in the country and by Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has complained of a concerted and organised effort to sow discord in an effort to bring down the ruling government.

The sanctions imposed at 6pm on June 28 “are also intended as a reaction to the growing number of attacks on democracy, the rule of law and the country's stability and security, and to emphasise the Federal Council's support for the current government,” Switzerland stated.

The sanctions package follows that adopted by the European Union at the request of Moldova.

The Swiss authorities stressed that the measures would not affect the free trade agreement between the EFTA States (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) and Moldova that was signed on 27 June.

Also on Wednesday, Switzerland adopted the 11th package of EU sanctions aimed against Russia. These include financial and travel restrictions on 71 individuals and 33 entities.

The targets encompass those involved in facilitating the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, members of the Russian armed forces, key representatives of state-controlled Russian media, and individuals affiliated with the Wagner Group.

