From Amherd to Zelensky: 48 hectic hours in the life of the Swiss president
Rarely has Switzerland hosted so many big names at the same time. Since Monday morning Swiss President Viola Amherd has been criss-crossing the country, meeting and greeting leaders including Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen.
The Swiss defence minister has held the largely ceremonial position of Swiss president, which rotates among the seven government ministers every year, since January 1. The new president always has about a fortnight before the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the mountain resort of Davos, in eastern Switzerland.
This year, however, the stars aligned and three of Switzerland’s most important diplomatic dossiers – relations with Ukraine, China and the EU – all descended on Switzerland on the same day. Thanks to smooth preparation, it has so far been smiles and positive comments all round.
Amherd will shake hundreds if not thousands of hands this weekExternal link but she got some good practice on January 10, when she hosted the traditional New Year’s reception in Bern for the many foreign ambassadors to Switzerland.
But the heavy diplomatic – and logistical – work started on Sunday evening, when Chinese Premier Li Qiang touched down at Zurich Airport. Amherd was there to greet him, indicating the importance the Swiss government attaches to his visit – it is rare for a Swiss president to meet a foreign head of government at the airport.
On Monday morning the two met up at the Swiss government’s country residenceExternal link in Kehrsatz, just outside Bern, to inspect the guard of honour before getting down to business. This tweet from government spokesman André Simonazzi shows the day’s highlights, including the signing of a joint declaration in which Switzerland and China agreed to deepen their partnership. It was later announced that Swiss travellers will be allowed to enter China visa-free.
However, the soldiers in Kehrsatz weren’t going anywhere, as a few hours later Volodymyr Zelensky landed at Zurich Airport, where he was met by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The two jumped into a helicopter and headed to Bern to meet Amherd and to inspect the guard.
The countries’ two delegations then retired to the country residence and discussed the details of a possible Swiss-organised peace conference. On Monday afternoon Amherd expressed her solidarity with Zelensky and said Switzerland would continue to work for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
It was then off to the mountains of eastern Switzerland for Amherd, where on Monday evening she met fellow German-speaker Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. According to Amherd, the two politicians confirmed their intention to rapidly re-start negotiations on a package of agreements to regulate relations. These have been strained since Switzerland unilaterally decided in 2021 to end years of discussions on a framework agreement with the EU.
In this tweet, von der Leyen said she had had a good conversation with Amherd and praised the Swiss, “once again fantastic hosts for guests from all over the world”. Amherd thanked her for the “constructive exchange” in Davos.
First thing on Tuesday morning Amherd caught up with WEF founder Klaus Schwab and his wife Hilde, chair of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.
In her opening address to the 54th annual meeting of the WEF a few minutes later, Amherd appealed to global leaders and organisations to restore lost trust. Everyone must prevent power politics from destroying the foundations of life, she said. She appealed to the responsibility of attendees to restore trust by ensuring rules to guarantee open and transparent exchange, the reaching of compromises and reliability.
Switzerland, she said, wants to contribute to finding solutions – despite the increasing tendency towards block thinking. “We’re not at the mercy of negative trends,” she said. “We can break them – let’s get to work”.
On Tuesday afternoon Amherd had a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the WEF. Earlier Stoltenberg had met Zelensky, who is pushing for NATO membership for Ukraine.
By the end of the week many leaders will have taken the stage at Davos; time will tell what they understand by “get to work”.
Edited by Mark Livingston
