Geneva launches campaign to combat sexism

Geneva's cantonal and city authorities and women's associations have launched a wide-ranging campaign to combat gender-based and sexual violence.

This content was published on November 6, 2023 - 15:42

Keystone-SDA

"We are calling for a collective mobilisation against gender-based and sexual violence," councillor Nathalie Fontanet, head of the Office for the Promotion of Equality and the Prevention of Violence, told reporters on Monday.

Last year, half of all cases of violence registered in Geneva involved domestic violence.

In 2022, the Geneva police issued a total of 789 requisition orders, the highest level since 2010 or an average of 2.2 reports per day. In addition, 109 administrative removal orders were served against perpetrators. And since the start of the year, thirteen feminicides have been committed in Switzerland, compared with fifteen in 2022, said Fontanet.

“Despite widespread awareness, sexist behaviour is all too often trivialised. Sexism continues to kill, regardless of class and in all spheres of society,” said Geneva Mayor Alfonso Gomez, who is responsible for equality issues.

The new campaign includes posters, a series of events and a website with thematic and practical resources. A performance will be given on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, and a remembrance ceremony will be held the following day.

The canton also wants to take preventive action in schools. It intends to train professionals to detect cases, similar to what is done in pharmacies, and is considering amending the law on domestic violence to increase the number of perpetrators dealt with.

