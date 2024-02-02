Geneva refuses funding for Swiss Guard Papal barracks

Funding the new Papal barracks is proving anything but straightforward. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The canton of Geneva will not contribute to the funding of the new Swiss Guard barracks at the Vatican. In the name of secularism, the Grand Council has refused on to consider any financial contribution to the project.

The Swiss People’s Party bill called for a subsidy of CHF500,000 to be granted to a foundation for the renovation of the barracks of the Pontifical Swiss Guard. Anticipating the rejection of this request, the party tabled an amendment reducing this subsidy to CHF 50,000, or 10 rappen per inhabitant.

"The sum is not the real issue in this text", pointed out Green Party parliamentarian Pierre Eckert. He referred to a legal opinion requested from the department, which stated that the religious neutrality of the State of Geneva did not allow it to subsidise a religious activity.

"Although it does not house clergymen, this building is intended for a police force in the service of a religious authority. The Swiss Guard supports the Vatican's religious services,” he explained.

A violation of the law on secularism could set a precedent and could be challenged in a referendum. In 2022, the people of Lucerne rejected a contribution of CHF400,000.

Patrick Lussi of the People’s Party believes that this is a misjudgement of the concept of worship. "The building houses the offices and accommodation of the Guards", he argued, stressing that this institution is "a visiting card for Switzerland in the world".

"The Swiss Guard is a tradition that is the pride of our country,” said François Baertschi, of the Geneva Citizens’ Movement. He defended a contribution of CHF50,000, given the participation of other cantons and the fact that Catholics live in Geneva.

On behalf of the Conseil d'Etat, treasurer Nathalie Fontanet stuck to one argument: "This text contravenes the law on secularism.” This view was followed by the majority.

