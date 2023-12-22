German firm takes legal action to obtain Swiss Leopard tanks
The German company Global Logistics Support (GLS) has obtained a super-provisional order from an Italian court to release 25 Swiss tanks stored in Italy.
The Swiss company that has possession of them, Ruag, is now examining legal options in this context.
According to Ruag, the decision to release the Leopard 1 main battle tanks was made in a unilateral process. It is only provisional and does not yet have legal force, Ruag said in a statement on Friday. It may not be enforced until the objection period has expired.
In a press release in August, the GLS declared its claim to 25 of the Leopard 1 main battle tanks stored by Ruag in Italy. No-one from GLS could be reached at the moment.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.