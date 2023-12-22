German firm takes legal action to obtain Swiss Leopard tanks

The battle tanks are at the centre of a legal dispute over custody. Keystone / Morris Macmatzen / Pool

The German company Global Logistics Support (GLS) has obtained a super-provisional order from an Italian court to release 25 Swiss tanks stored in Italy.

The Swiss company that has possession of them, Ruag, is now examining legal options in this context.

According to Ruag, the decision to release the Leopard 1 main battle tanks was made in a unilateral process. It is only provisional and does not yet have legal force, Ruag said in a statement on Friday. It may not be enforced until the objection period has expired.

In a press release in August, the GLS declared its claim to 25 of the Leopard 1 main battle tanks stored by Ruag in Italy. No-one from GLS could be reached at the moment.





