Germany extends border controls with Switzerland again

The border between Switzerland and Germany at Kreuzlingen/Konstanz Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

Berlin is extending border controls with Switzerland. The decision was made last Monday at a meeting between Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the minister presidents of the federal states, the German authorities told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

This content was published on November 13, 2023 - 16:46

Keystone-SDA

Berlin wants to use the border controls to combat irregular immigration and people smuggling, according to a statement on Monday.

Berlin had already announced stationary controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland for ten days in mid-October and then extended them by 20 days at the end of October. These internal border controls will now be maintained, according to last week's decision.

+ Germany notifies the EU of border controls at the Polish, Czech and Swiss frontiers

However, it is not known whether the border controls have actually worked. In response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA, the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees wrote: “The Federal Office does not have any statistical analyses on this.”

Switzerland has "expressed its regret about the reintroduction of internal border controls in its contacts with Germany", the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.

Little impact on traffic

However, the controls carried out by Germany to date have had "only a marginal impact" on road traffic, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said.

+ Controls at Swiss border only temporary, says German minister

At the Basel/Weil am Rhein motorway, Rheinfelden motorway and Kreuzlingen border crossings, there have been isolated cases of congestion and waiting times when leaving for Germany.

However, according to the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, congestion at busy border crossings also occurred before the current control regime of the German authorities. "It is not always clear what a traffic jam is due to," it said.

According to the SEM, a meeting at state secretary level with Austria, Germany and France is planned for the end of November to discuss the challenges in the area of secondary migration. "The reintroduction of internal border controls will also be addressed."





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative