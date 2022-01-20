Germany wants Switzerland to resume talks with EU

The Swiss president, Ignazio Cassis (left), was received with military honours by the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Berlin. Keystone/Wolfgang Kumm

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis says stable relations with the European Union are important for bilateral ties with its neighbouring countries.

Cassis made the statement in Berlin following the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday.

Cassis stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation between European neighbours, notably in the current phase of the Covid pandemic, according to officials.

He also emphasised the friendly relations and the close trade ties with Germany.

Steinmeier encouraged Switzerland to resume efforts to end a deadlock with Brussels following last year’s rejection by the Swiss government of a so-called framework deal according the German DPA news agency.

The government has been under pressure to clarify its future ties with the EU, notably an overarching agreement regulating the more than 120 bilateral accords with the 27-nation bloc.

The leading German industry association has expressed concern about a deadlock in relations between Switzerland and the EU according to a report in the Thursday edition of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.

Cassis, who holds the portfolio of foreign minister in the Swiss government, described Germany as a “like-minded partner” following talks with Baerbock about the security situation in Europe and tensions between Russia and the Ukraine.

Both sides also exchanged views on environmental issues and climate protection, according to a foreign ministry statementExternal link.

Last week, Cassis held talks in Austria as part of regular contacts between the neighbouring countries.