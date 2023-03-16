Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president until 2027

The Swiss lawyer was first elected as FIFA president in 2016. Pa Wire

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA president during the 73rd Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday.

The Swiss stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football's governing body, a formality.

"It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility," Infantino said. "I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world.

"To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all."

Infantino confirmed Zurich-based FIFA’s income hit record levels in the last cycle from 2019-22 but promised to raise this again on the back of expanded men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments and the introduction of a 32-team Club World Cup.

"Revenues rose to a record $7.5 billion (CHF7 billion) (to 2022) in a period that was hit by Covid-19. When I arrived, FIFA reserves stood at around $1 billion, today they are at almost $4 billion," Infantino said.

“But I am here for a four-year cycle only,” said Infantino, whose presidency can eventually run for 15 years through 2031.

The Swiss lawyer was first elected in 2016 with FIFA in crisis after a sweeping United States federal investigation of corruption removed a swath of soccer officials in the Americas. The fallout also removed veteran FIFA president Sepp Blatter from office within months of being re-elected.

Under Infantino, FIFA has created new and bigger competitions – raising its income and giving national teams more chances to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cups, while facing down resistance from European soccer officials.

FIFA’s support for 2022 World Cup host Qatar, where Infantino moved to live in 2021, and his close ties to Saudi Arabian soccer have also caused unease among rights activists and some European member federations.

