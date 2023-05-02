Government sets out stall ahead of latest Covid referendum

The legislation provides the legal basis for – among other things – the much-debated Covid certificate. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Health Minister Alain Berset says the coronavirus situation remains “unpredictable”, and has called for voters to again approve the Covid-19 law in June.

On Tuesday, Berset presented the government’s arguments in favour of the law ahead of a referendum on June 18 – the third time in two years that voters will decide on the legislation.

Berset said the goal was to enable authorities to be prepared to act quickly and effectively.

The coronavirus is still present among the population, and the possibility of a new and dangerous variant popping up cannot be ruled out, he said.

+ From November 2021: voters back Covid law for second time

As such, he argued, authorities still need the various capabilities afforded them via the Covid law, such as the legal basis for the Covid certificate – which could again become an important tool for travelling – and the ability to oblige employers to take certain measures (such as enforced home office) to protect their most vulnerable employees.

The latest update to the Covid-19 law, decided last December by parliament, gives authorities such powers up to mid-2024.

Opponents, from various groups which sprung up during the pandemic in Switzerland, gathered the necessary 50,000 signatures to force a vote on the law. They want to draw a line under the pandemic, saying that “Covid is history”.

Voters previously accepted the Covid law in June 2021 and again in November 2021.

