Government plans to open restaurants in latest Covid measures

Awaiting repopulation: an empty office in Zurich. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

As of May 31, restaurants, and wellness centres can reopen, while public events will be able to welcome up to 300 people, the government proposed on Wednesday.

This content was published on May 12, 2021 - 15:52

Domhnall O'Sullivan Originally from Ireland, Domhnall worked in research and writing in a couple of European countries before joining swissinfo.ch in 2017. He covers direct democracy and politics and is usually in Bern. More about the author | English Department

Home office will be also be “recommended” rather than mandatory. And the maximum period of entitlement to short-time work compensation was bumped up to 24 months from 18 months.

The proposals come as Covid-19 indicators show the 7-day average of new cases is down by 13% relative to the previous week. On Wednesday, the Federal Office of Public Health reported 1,539 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.

As such, from May 31 restaurants will be allowed to serve groups of up to four people at indoor tables – under strict hygiene and tracing conditions – while wellness centres and spas will also reopen, albeit with limited capacity.

Interior Minister Alain Berset said the current situation was “encouraging”, but that the new openings were “not an invitation to drop everything.”

The maximum caps on public events like concerts, football matches and theatre performances will also be raised in June: from 100 to 300 outdoors, and from 50 to 100 indoors. The limit for private gatherings remains the same: 10 indoors, 15 outdoors.

As for home office, which along with restaurants was the subject of much discussion leading up to Wednesday’s decision, this is no longer an obligation but a recommendation.

The proposals will undergo a two-week consultation process with the country’s 26 cantons, before a final decision is taken on May 26.