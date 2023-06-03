Navigation

Hackers steal Swiss police and customs data

Federal police and customs have confirmed data was stolen from their IT provider. Keystone / Rob Engelaar

Hackers have published data from the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on the Darknet, after exploiting a vulnerability on the servers of the company that hosted it, Le Temps newspaper reported on Saturday.

This content was published on June 3, 2023
Le Temps/Keystone-SDA/jc

Cantonal police and the army are also indirect victims of the cyberattack, according to Le TempsExternal link. The unprecedented attack highlights the vulnerability of IT service providers, says the paper.

Fedpol and the federal customs office confirmed on Saturday the publication of the data but played down the damage. Software provider Xplain told Fedpol about the attack a few days ago, according to a Fedpol spokesman. He said that according to current knowledge, no Fedpol projects were affected and Xplain only had access to simulated, anonymous data for test purposes.

A spokeswoman for the federal customs office said data from the FOCBS itself had not been affected, only data stolen from correspondence with its clients. She said an investigation had been opened.

Switzerland has seen a rising number of cyberattacks in recent years, including on local authorities, doctors' surgeries, a guardianship service, media companies and economic giants such as ABB and Swissport. 

