Head of Palestinian aid organisation complains of deliberate obstructions
The humanitarian activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip are being deliberately obstructed, according to its head.
There is no other way to explain why Israel has not responded to the urgent request for fuel deliveries for weeks, said Philippe Lazzarini in Geneva on Thursday. “I believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation,” he said. “It is outrageous that UN organisations have to beg for fuel.”
On Wednesday a tanker was allowed into the sealed-off Gaza Strip for the first time since the war began on October 7. It had around 23,000 litres of fuel on board – a drop in the ocean for observers. According to UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, around 200,000 litres a day are needed for a minimum humanitarian supply.
+ Lazzarini: ‘now more than ever, we need a humanitarian ceasefire’
Lazzarini went on to say that children in UNRWA shelters were begging new arrivals for a drink of water or a piece of bread. This devastating situation is human-made. With political will, it could be ended in no time at all, he said.
Lazzarini said the last remnants of public order in the Gaza Strip were in danger of collapsing with the end of the last remaining fuel supplies and a breakdown in communication. The consequences were unforeseeable, he said. Since Thursday some untreated sewage has been flowing through the streets because sewage treatment plants were no longer working, he added.
