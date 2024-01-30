Healthcare costs generate most concern for Swiss

The Swiss population’s biggest concern is rising healthcare costs and health insurance premiums © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss population’s biggest concern is rising healthcare costs and health insurance premiums. This was confirmed by more than two-fifths of respondents in the “Worry Monitor Switzerland 2024”.

This content was published on January 30, 2024 - 11:45

Keystone-SDA

As in the previous year, healthcare costs topped the list, study organiser Brand Indicator Switzerland said on Tuesday. All genders, parts of the country and age segments share this concern equally.

+ Is there an answer to Switzerland’s spiralling healthcare cost misery?

Higher housing costs, inflation, pension provision and energy prices follow in second place. According to the study authors, the five main concerns of respondents are therefore all of a monetary nature. Only in sixth place comes a non-monetary issue with concerns about environmental protection and climate change.

As part of the study, 2,631 people aged between 16 and 65 in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed. The online survey took place from November 21 to 30.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative