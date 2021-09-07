How 9/11 has eroded our human rights

How have our attitudes to human rights changed since 9/11? What about our laws?

This content was published on September 7, 2021 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More from this author

Imogen Foulkes is joined by Fionnuala Ni Aolain, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counterterrorism, and Gerald Staberock, Secretary-General of the World Organisation Against Torture.

Has it become harder to defend human rights?

External Content

Fionnuala Ni Aolain: The criminalisation of lawful acts: speech, assembly, political participation, those are all defined, by multiple governments, as terrorism.

Gerald Staberock: 9/11 was like an earthquake to human rights. The house and the façade still look good, legally speaking we still have an absolute prohibition on torture. The façade is there, but the cracks in the houses are there.

External Content Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunesExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you'll hear directly from Imogen in your inbox.



