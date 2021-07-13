Human rights: Holding businesses to account
Ten years ago, the United Nations adopted a landmark set of guiding principles on business and human rights.This content was published on July 13, 2021 - 10:00
"Those who have been harmed by business activity have a right to seek effective remedy through effective process," says Lene Wendland, chief of the business and human rights section at the UN Human Rights Office.
But how can we make sure guiding principles are followed?
"The UN cannot regulate things at an international level that states already haven’t agreed to regulate at a national level," points out Arvind Ganesan, director of business and human rights division at Human Rights Watch.
So how do we really ensure big businesses take responsibility for their actions?
Join host Imogen Foulkes to find out who really holds big business to account: the shareholders? The consumers? The workers? Or all of us?
