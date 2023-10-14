Hundreds gather in Bern to show solidarity with Palestine

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Bern protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza Keystone / Marcel Bieri

Several hundred people showed their solidarity with the Palestinian people at a rally in the Swiss capital, Bern, on Saturday afternoon. The event had been authorised.

An estimated 400 to 500 people joined the rally, according to a reporter from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Many of the participants waved Palestine flags, raised banners and chanted slogans such as “viva, via Palestine” but also “Israel Terrorist”.

The rally was called by the Palestine Group Bern. On a flyer, they demanded an end to the violence, the protection of human rights and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The security director of the city of Bern did not see any indications of a radical background of the organisers, the Bernese Tamedia newspapers reported.

The Bernese cantonal police were present, but kept a low profile. The demonstrators behaved peacefully. Various speakers condemned Israel’s violence against the Palestinian people.

