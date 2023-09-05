ICRC Director-General to quit role

ICRC Director General Robert Mardini has steered the NGO through many challenges. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini has decided not to run for a new term at the head of the humanitarian organisation.

This content was published on September 5, 2023 - 09:45

Keystone-SDA

The information, revealed Monday by the Le Temps newspaper, was confirmed to Keystone-ATS by the institution's press service.

Robert Mardini will remain in office until the end of his mandate, which ends in March. He led the ICRC for four years. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and the organisation’s assembly accepted Mardini’s decision.

The current ICRC executive has had to manage the institution during a difficult period, “characterised by the Covid pandemic, the worsening of conflicts around the world and budgetary shortfalls”. The process of recruiting a new director general will be launched in the coming weeks, specifies the ICRC press service.

