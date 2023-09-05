Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

ICRC Director-General to quit role

ICRC Director General Robert Mardini has steered the NGO through many challenges. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini has decided not to run for a new term at the head of the humanitarian organisation. 

This content was published on September 5, 2023 - 09:45
Keystone-SDA

The information, revealed Monday by the Le Temps newspaper, was confirmed to Keystone-ATS by the institution's press service.

Robert Mardini will remain in office until the end of his mandate, which ends in March. He led the ICRC for four years. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and the organisation’s assembly accepted Mardini’s decision.

The current ICRC executive has had to manage the institution during a difficult period, “characterised by the Covid pandemic, the worsening of conflicts around the world and budgetary shortfalls”. The process of recruiting a new director general will be launched in the coming weeks, specifies the ICRC press service.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.