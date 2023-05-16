Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Initiative launched to make becoming Swiss easier

About a quarter of Swiss residents do not have Swiss citizenship © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Anyone who has lived in Switzerland for five years, has a basic knowledge of a national language and has not committed a serious criminal offence should receive a Swiss passport. This is the demand of a popular initiative launched on Tuesday.

This content was published on May 16, 2023
Keystone-SDA/ts

The initiative committee, Aktion VierviertelExternal link, now has until November 23, 2024, to collect the 100,000 valid signatures required for the initiative to make it to the polls.

+ How to become Swiss

Specifically, the initiative calls for naturalisation to be possible after five years of legal residence in Switzerland, irrespective of the permanent residence permit. Today, only people who have a C residence permit and have lived in Switzerland for at least ten years – including three of the past five – are eligible for naturalisation.

About a quarter of Swiss residents do not have Swiss citizenship (of whom about a fifth were born in Switzerland). According to a study, Switzerland has the second-strictest naturalisation rules in Europe after Cyprus.

Recurring topic

Reforms of the citizenship law are a recurring topic in Switzerland. In 2017 voters decided that well-integrated third-generation foreigners should be able to naturalise more easily. These changes came into force in 2018. It later turned out, however, that the number of these naturalisations did not increase as much as expected.

In recent years parliament has rejected making naturalisation easier, including two parliamentary initiatives that would have granted foreigners more co-determination rights after five years in Switzerland.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.