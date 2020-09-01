Inside Geneva: Are 'unalienable rights' undermining human rights?

The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast looks at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's intervention into the human rights debate, with his report on what he calls "unalienable rights". What does it mean, exactly, especially now that the US has left the United Nations Human Rights Council?



Host Imogen Foulkes discusses this question with Andrew Clapham of Geneva's Graduate Institute, journalist Nick Cumming-Bruce and Ken Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

This content was published on September 1, 2020 - 15:38

Imogen Foulkes

External Content

Subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.