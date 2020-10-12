Inside Geneva: Coping with coronavirus as winter looms

Pandemic Fatigue: we’ve all got it. How are we going to cope this winter? On the latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast, Imogen Foulkes talks to global health expert Ilona Kickbusch, and members of the Swiss government’s Covid-19 taskforce for perspective.



This content was published on October 12, 2020 - 18:00

Imogen Foulkes

