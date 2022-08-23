Inside Geneva: the forgotten Syria crisis

While the spotlight is on Ukraine, the UN says humanitarian needs in Syria are greater than ever.

“The World Food Programme had to reduce by 13% their food rations because of funding,” says Sanjana Quazi, head of office at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Turkey.

The UN budget for Syria is underfunded and further devalued by rising food and fuel prices.

“What we’re seeing is a trend towards negative coping mechanisms. Early marriage, child labour, and what’s really alarming is increased attempted suicide rates,” says Tanya Evans, country director at the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Syria.

Has the world forgotten about Syria?

“If I read the English newspapers, it’s all about Ukraine. How can we put what’s happening in Syria back on the radar?” asks analyst Daniel Warner.

