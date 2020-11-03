Inside Geneva: The future of the United Nations

Is there reason to celebrate the United Nations marking 75 years? Can it survive another 75?

Imogen Foulkes

The past seven and a half decades have seen the end of empires, the fall of the Iron Curtain, and huge advances in the way we communicate. New challenges like climate change have been added to ever present ones like conflict. Is the UN up to these new challenges? Can it survive the US push against multilateralism? Or could the UN itself drift into irrelevance?

In a special episode of the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes addresses some of these questions with a panel of guests at the Geneva Graduate Institute:

· Mohammad-Mahmoud Ould Mohamedou, Chair of the Department of International History at the Graduate Institute.

· Mallika Goel, Master’s Candidate in International Affairs, the Graduate Institute, Geneva

· Daniel Warner, Analyst and Political Scientist.

