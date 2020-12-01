Navigation

Inside Geneva: What to expect from a new US president

What will the next four years of a new US presidential administration mean for Geneva and its international organisations? 

In this episode of the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes looks at the US presidential transition and its implications with guests Jussi Hanhimaki of Geneva’s Graduate Institute, Peggy Hicks of the UN’s Human Rights Office and analyst Daniel Warner.

