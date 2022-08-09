Navigation

Inside Geneva: women in peace and security

From war to food insecurity and climate change; would the world be a better, safer place if women took more decisions?

This content was published on August 9, 2022 - 11:45

Inside Geneva podcast host Imogen Foulkes is joined in this episode by women peace and security experts.

“Participation of women in peace and security, obviously must go beyond an ‘add-women-and-stir’ approach,” says Julia Hofstetter, president of Women in International Security, Switzerland.

How well are women represented in security discussions?

“Thirty per cent of the delegates negotiating arms control and disarmament are women, so 70% are men,” says Renata H. Dalaqua, head of the Gender and Disarmament Programme of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.

Is increasing numbers enough?

“The world needs not only participation of women but also the feminist analysis on peace,” says Maria Butler, executive director of the Nobel Women’s Initiative.

