Inside Geneva podcast: Can Covid-19 'vaccine multilateralism' work?

In this episode of our Inside Geneva podcast: where are we in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine, and who will have access to it? A discussion with pharmaceutical manufacturers and those behind international collaborations meant to ensure that everyone can get the vaccine, if and when it's here. 

This content was published on July 26, 2020 - 11:00
Imogen Foulkes
