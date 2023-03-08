Politicians and unions call for action on women's rights

A protest banner ("God is a woman") was hung on one of Zurich's main churches during International Women's Day in 2016. (Archive photo) © Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Senior Swiss politicians, including cabinet ministers, and trade unions have commented on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Swiss President Alain Berset called for increased efforts to boost equal rights and prevent violence against women.

"Inflation, war, domestic violence: women are always the first to feel the impact of crises. We must act and ensure greater equality - not only today on International Women's Day, but every day," he said in a tweet on Wednesday. "The solutions are known."

Berset had already stood up for the women of the world the day before at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

Achievements and shortcomings

"Much has been achieved, some remains to be done - let's keep at it!" tweeted Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd on Wednesday.

For her part, Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider recalled certain achievements such as the #MeToo movement or coming to terms with abuse in the church.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis inaugurated a room in the Swiss parliament building named after Francesca Pometta, who became the country's first female ambassador in 1977.

Female parliamentarians highlighted recent achievements, notably a reform to prevent sexual offences and protect rape victims, while others deplored that the percentage of women in the Senate is below 30%.

Demands for higher pay

Trade unions have urged women to take to the streets in several Swiss cities to demand political support for their cause.

They are demanding "respect, more pay and more time".

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that Switzerland has dropped six places in an international ranking of equality in the workplace within a year. It is now ranked 20th out of the 33 OECD countries surveyed.

