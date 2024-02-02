Is the 13th OASI pension payment based on solidarity? This is what the "dialogue" community has to say about it

read aloud pause

Are the right people benefiting from this additional payment? According to the "dialogue" community, the answer is a clear "yes". The big point of contention, however, is the question of whether the 13th OASI pension payment is a solidarity project - or not.

This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 11:00

Matthias Hug, SRF

"In my opinion, the OASI must be strengthened quickly, because it is the only pillar of our pensions that is solidary and redistributive," writes a "dialogue" user with the nickname "Eternel Apprenti". He continues: "This 13th OASI pension payment is a simple and quick way to increase premiums and strengthen the importance of the first pillar, which is by far the safest and most solid pillar we have, at least for low and medium wages."

User "Penseuse Imperturbable" counters that the 13th OASI pension payment contradicts social justice: "Only a small proportion of seniors are in a precarious situation. They should receive support, but the figures from the Federal Statistical Office show that most seniors are in a good economic situation." Instead, he is in favour of increasing the minimum pension.

"I will vote 'no' because there is no solidarity in this project." End of insertion

People against the initiative raise the question of why this proposed pension should only affect pensioners: "Is there no increase in the cost of living for working widows and widowers, orphans and DI pensioners?", asks "Intervenante Apaisée" from the "dialogue" community: "I will vote 'no' because there is no solidarity in this project. It favours many senior citizens who could benefit from interesting pension conditions and have a fortune, at the expense of the working people who have to pay for everyone without help."

"The economy also needs OASI pensioners"

User "Dr. Benjamin Schlegel" also makes a comparison with the working people: "In many jobs, it's normal to get a 13th monthly salary, why shouldn’t our pensioners be entitled to the same? I think our pensioners have more than earned this pension. After all, they have worked hard all their lives."

"The OASI is a valuable asset that should be upgraded instead of constantly being cut." End of insertion

Economic aspects are also heard from people in favour of a 13th pension payment: "The OASI is a valuable asset that should be upgraded instead of constantly being cut. It should be perceived as an investment and not as a burden that needs to be reduced. The economy also needs OASI pensioners because they consume," writes community member "Sambucus Negra".

