Just over half of Swiss population satisfied with government

Defence Minister Viola Amherd and Interior Minister Alain Berset are the most highly regarded members of the seven-member executive.

Amherd tops the public’s esteem ranking with a score of 4.17/6, while Berset follows closely with 4.15/6, the Tamedia group and 20 Minuten newspaper wrote on Monday.

Albert Rösti, who took over the environment, energy and transport portfolio at the beginning of the year, is third with 4.02.

The other four government members are Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (3.89), Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (3.77), Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (3.57) and Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (3.42).

The survey of over 25,000 people also found that public satisfaction with Swiss politicians has fallen slightly compared to February this year.

Satisfaction with the work of parliament dropped two percentage points to 48%, while the figure for the governing Federal Council fell one percentage point to 54%.

The seven-member government is a consensus-based institution which allocates seats according to the traditional strengths of the country’s four biggest political parties.

Its members are not elected by the public but are endorsed by parliamentarians following general elections every four years. The next such renewal of ministers will take place in December this year, following elections in October.

