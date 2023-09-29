Kosovo needs Swiss support, says its Prime Minister

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti says his country hopes to become a member of the Council of Europe. Keystone / Arben Llapashtica

read aloud pause

X

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has stressed that his country needs Swiss support as it seeks to join the Council of Europe.

This content was published on September 29, 2023 - 09:29

Keystone-SDA

To become a member of the Council of Europe, the country needs friends "who represent us truthfully", Kurti said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Friday.

Kosovo is aiming to join the Council of Europe next year, he told the paper. In the run-up, he said, it was a matter of geopolitics. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) would not recognise Kosovo. "We need Switzerland's support," Kurti said. The interview came after his meeting with President Alain Berset a week ago.

Switzerland supports Kosovo's aspiration to join the Council of Europe, the Swiss foreign ministry announced after the meeting. Its admission would allow all inhabitants of the country - including members of the Serbian minority - to have access to the European Court of Human Rights.

Call for restraint

After the meeting, Berset called on Kosovo and Serbia to implement agreements negotiated in Brussels and Ohrid in the spring, which should help normalise relations between the two countries. Berset emphasised Switzerland's support in the normalisation process, according to the foreign ministry.

Two days after the meeting, heavy fighting broke out in Serb-inhabited northern Kosovo. "There will be a before and after September 24," Kurti said in the interview.

The Swiss foreign ministry condemned the attack on Kosovo police "in the strongest possible terms". It called for calm and restraint.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative