Kosovo prime minister to visit Switzerland
Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, will make a courtesy visit to the Swiss capital, Bern, at the end of the week. He will be welcomed by Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.
Current regional issues in the Western Balkans and bilateral relations between Switzerland and Kosovo will be discussed, according to the foreign ministry, interviewed on Monday by Keystone-ATS following a report in the Albanian-Swiss publication Le Canton27.ch.
On the evening of his visit, Kurti will hold a meeting at the Kosovo embassy in Bern with the Albanian-speaking candidates for the House of Representatives, according to Le Canton27.ch. During his stay in Switzerland, he is also due to meet expatriates in several cantons.
Kosovo and Switzerland are steadily intensifying their cooperation and good relations, the media outlet explains. Over the past two years, Kosovo representatives have visited Switzerland at least ten times.
Switzerland was one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo’s independence on March 14, 2018. More than 300,000 Albanian speakers currently live and work in Switzerland, according to information from Le Canton27.ch and the Federal Statistical Office.
Switzerland has become the country most visited by the leaders of the Kosovan state, it adds.
