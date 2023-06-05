Limited edition coins commemorates Swiss Constitution

Designer Peter Salmann and Finance Minsier Karin Keller-Sutter presenting the new coin. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland is issuing commemorative, limited edition coins to mark the 175th anniversary of its Constitution and the founding of the modern state.

This content was published on June 5, 2023

On September 12, 1848, Switzerland stepped into a new federal era with the adoption of a Constitution, which laid down the principles of how the country would be run.

Switzerland’s initial birthdate is given as August 1, 1291, but it wasn’t until 1848 that the Alpine starting bearing a resemblance to the way the country is run today.

To mark the event, 10,000 silver coins weighing 20 grams will be minted at a face value of CHF20 ($22).

The coins will feature two angels bearing the Swiss coat of arms and the preamble to the Constitution on the reverse side.

Some 5,000 gold coins, worth CHF50 on release, will also be minted.

On July 1 and 2, the Swiss National Bank will open its doors to the public for a tour of its headquarters in Bern.

The commemorative coins will be released to the public on the same weekend.

